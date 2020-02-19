Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, killed in Hollywood Hills home invasion robbery: report

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. (KRON) – Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery Wednesday morning, TMZ reports.

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was at the Hollywood Hills home around 4:30 a.m. when two men broke into the house, firing multiple shots, hitting and killing him.

Jackson was rushed to the hospital where he died.

It’s unclear if Jackson knew the shooters.

No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

Jackson was an up-and-coming rapper from Brooklyn who had previously worked with Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott.

Minaj took to Instagram to mourn the death of Jackson, posting his photo along with the caption, “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest in Peace, Pop.”