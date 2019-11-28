Rapper Tech N9ne announces December show to benefit 15 and the Mahomies Foundation

by: Karra Small

Tech N9ne performs at the Bunbury Music Festival on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Cincinnati. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City’s most popular rapper has announced a benefit concert for 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Tech N9ne and other artists from his label, Strange Music, will take the stage Saturday, Dec. 14 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

‘The Gift of Rap 2019’ will feature music by Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Mackenzie Nicole and King Iso.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the concert starts at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $34 with VIP tickets available for $150. You can buy tickets here.

15 and the Mahomies Foundation was founded by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and focuses on improving the lives of children in the community.

