HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved.

Police said one person was dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston.



Officials confirmed one man was dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a local area hospital.

No word on their condition. Their names have also not been officially released. Houston police were not yet able to verify the fatal victim’s name but TMZ was reporting that Takeoff, 28, of the rap group Migos is dead.

This story is still developing. We will update as new details come in.