Rare François langur baby monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Zoo announced the newest addition to its family, a baby François langur monkey.

The photos taken Tuesday by Marianne Hale, show a François langur infant held by its mother.

The infant, whose gender is not yet known, was born on September 8 to Kathleen and Jun Wan.

François langurs are an endangered monkey species native to the forests in southwest China and northern Vietnam.

The infants are born a bright, almost neon orange color that allows them to be easily spotted among the group.

That orange color will eventually fade to the darker black as it matures.

The Zoo has naming contest for the baby.

Follow @sfzoo on social media to see when that contest happens.

(Video and information from KRON4.com)