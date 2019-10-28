Rear of commuter bus falls in sinkhole, 1 passenger escapes

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The rear of a commuter bus fell into a sinkhole in Pittsburgh, pitching the front end up in the air.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday at Penn Avenue and 10th Street.

The Port Authority says the lone passenger on board is being treated for what are described as minor injuries.

The agency posted on Twitter that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half, where the engine is located, plunged into the hole.

The front wheels of a car that was behind the bus dangled over the edge of the sinkhole.

Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.

