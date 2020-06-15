Red Cross to test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 11: A volunteer donates blood at the Field Museum of Natural History during an American Red Cross blood drive on May 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. In order to maintain social distancing, the Red Cross held the drive in the museum’s 21,000-square-foot main hall where five to six donors were scheduled every hour. The museum is closed as the state remains shut down to curtail the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The organization made the announcement Monday.

The test, which was authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration, could indicate if the donor’s immune system has previously produced antibodies to the coronavirus.

Red Cross released a statement saying it hopes testing for COVID-19 antibodies will let donors know whether they may have been exposed to coronavirus, but a positive antibody test result does not confirm a COVID-19 infection.

Those who donate blood through the Red Cross can find out their results through the organization’s app.

