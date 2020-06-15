Red Cross to test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The organization made the announcement Monday.
The test, which was authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration, could indicate if the donor’s immune system has previously produced antibodies to the coronavirus.
Red Cross released a statement saying it hopes testing for COVID-19 antibodies will let donors know whether they may have been exposed to coronavirus, but a positive antibody test result does not confirm a COVID-19 infection.
Those who donate blood through the Red Cross can find out their results through the organization’s app.
CNN Newsource contributed to this article.