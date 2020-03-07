Remains believed to be of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell found at family member’s home

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the home of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case.

The sheriff’s office said the property belongs to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell. Tommy Boswell Sr., Evelyn’s grandfather, lives at the home. Tommy told WJHL in February that he called the Department of Children’s Services to report Evelyn missing.

“During the search, authorities discovered human remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old girl,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The remains will be sent for an autopsy and a positive identification.”

The investigation remains active and ongoing.