Rep. Arrington speaks out in opposition to impeachment of President Trump

In this image from video, Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON – Representative Jodey Arrington spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday in opposition to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

He said while the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 are unacceptable, President Trump did not incite a riot or lead in insurrection.

“I’m not saying that the President didn’t exercise poor judgment,” Arrington said, “but to criminalize political speech by blaming lawless acts on the President’s rhetoric is wrong and a very dangerous precedent.”

Arrington said that because Trump has conceded the election, that Congress should focus on the future.

“This is an important moment for our nation,” he said. “We have to come together and do what’s right.”