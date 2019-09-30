Report: Casey Anthony wants to have children again

(NEWS10) – According to a report in People Magazine, Casey Anthony says she wants to have children again.

A source close to Anthony told the magazine that she “feels like her biological clock is ticking” and is “hoping to find meaning in her life.”

Anthony was acquitted of her daughter Caylee’s murder in 2011. Her daughter’s remains were found near her family’s home in 2008.

Earlier this year, Anthony says she plans on making a movie focusing on her murder trial acquittal.

She currently lives in South Florida.

