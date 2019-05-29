Breaking News
Report: Man in Spiderman mask robs Youngstown Burger King

by: WKBN Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man wearing a Spiderman mask robbed a Youngstown Burger King Monday evening.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers went to the restaurant on W. Midlothian Boulevard.

A Burger King employee told them a man walked into the restaurant and went into the bathroom. Moments later, he came out wearing a red Spiderman mask and holding a black gun.

The robber demanded money from the employee and left with some cash from the drawers, according to a police report.

Police said the robber reportedly left in an older model, green four-door sedan.

Officers were not able to find him.

A police report did not give a detailed description of the robber.

