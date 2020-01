Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Bryant, was among the victims in the helicopter crash that killed the NBA superstar Sunday, multiple outlets reported.

ESPN reported that they were headed to a travel basketball game along with another player and parent when the helicopter crashed.

In December, a video went viral of Kobe and Gianna talking at an NBA game.