Retail sales surged 17.7% in May, crushing estimates

FRANKLIN, TN – MAY 02: Customers make their way through CoolSprings Galleria shopping mall despite many retail locations inside the mall remaining closed on May 2, 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee. Retail, restaurants and some other nonessentail businesses are allowed to reopen in Tennessee outside of several major cities following coronavirus (covid-19) closures. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Shoppers showed up in force as soon as stores began reopening last month for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Retail sales surged 17.7% in May, according to a release from the United States Census Bureau.

That’s a record increase, and the biggest one-month surge since 1992.

It was also far better than economists had expected.

According to consensus estimates from Refinitiv, industry sales were expected to climb about 8% from April.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.