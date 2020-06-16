Retail sales surged 17.7% in May, crushing estimates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Shoppers showed up in force as soon as stores began reopening last month for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Retail sales surged 17.7% in May, according to a release from the United States Census Bureau.
That’s a record increase, and the biggest one-month surge since 1992.
It was also far better than economists had expected.
According to consensus estimates from Refinitiv, industry sales were expected to climb about 8% from April.
