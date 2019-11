(CNN Newsource) — The Happy Meal toys of the past will be making a return to signify the the 40th anniversary of the McDonald’s Happy Meal.

Some of the retro returns will include Beanie Babies, the Hamburglar and Power Rangers, according to CNN.

If you want a piece of nostalgia you will have to act fast. The toys will be available from November 7 through November 11.

(CNN Newsource contributed to this report).