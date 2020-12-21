Robert E. Lee canceled, statue removed from U.S. Capitol

A statue of Confederate commanding general Robert E. Lee is seen in the crypt of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on August 24, 2017. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINTON — According to the thehill.com and other media sources on Monday morning, a statue of Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight.

The statue stood in the National Statuary Hall Collection in the Capitol for more than 100 years.

Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday on Twitter, the statue came down. Northam said it will be replaced with a statue of civil rights leader Barbara Johns.

“Last night, Virginia removed its statue of Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol,” Northam said.

“This is an important step forward—it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion,” Northam also said.