Rock legend Carlos Santana lists home with sweeping views for $6M

(Photo from KRON, KRON4.com and the Nexstar Media Wire; Jason Wells)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After 14 years of ownership, rock legend Carlos Santana has put his San Francisco Bay Area home on the market.

The home, which features sweeping bay views from the affluent San Francisco suburb of Tiburon is listed at $5,777,000. The property at 21 Tara Hill, Tiburon sits about 10 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Mexican-American guitarist has racked up 10 Grammy awards over his career and collaborated with dozens of renowned artists since his breakout performance at Woodstock in 1969. Still, his home shows few signs of a career collaborating with fellow music legends.

(Photo from KRON, KRON4.com and the Nexstar Media Wire; Jason Wells)

The open spaces offer a roomy feel to the residence.

“The dramatic entry features an ‘acoustical dome’ leading into the main living spaces w/hardwood flooring and walls of windows perfectly framing the picturesque views,” the listing says.

(Photo from KRON, KRON4.com and the Nexstar Media Wire; Jason Wells)

The four-bedroom, three-bath home offers views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco and picturesque geographic features such as Belvedere Island and Angel Island.

(Photo from KRON, KRON4.com and the Nexstar Media Wire; Jason Wells)

(Photo from KRON, KRON4.com and the Nexstar Media Wire; Jason Wells)

(Photo from KRON, KRON4.com and the Nexstar Media Wire; Jason Wells)

(Photo from KRON, KRON4.com and the Nexstar Media Wire; Jason Wells)

According to the Review-Journal, Santana also recently listed a home he owns in Las Vegas.

(Information from KRON4.com and the Nexstar Media Wire)