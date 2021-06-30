Rockville man arrested and charged with murder of a 66-year-old man

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrrested and charged Billy J. Phillips III with the murder of a 66-year-old man that occurred on June 23.

Officers say they discovered the victim, Geoffrey Biddle, deceased and suffering from a gunshot wound in a home located at 4600 block of Windsor Lane in Bethesda during a welfare check on Thursday, June 24 around 11:30 am.

Phillips III was identified as a suspect during the investigation. Officials say Phillips III was arrested on Tuesday, June 29, and is being held without bond. Phillips III is set to attend a bond review Wednesday at 1 pm at the Rockville District Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar