S.C. man wins $200K in Lottery, hasn’t told his wife yet

National

by: WBTW

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Remember when you were a kid and that feeling you got on Christmas morning? A Loris man says he got to relive that feeling as an adult when he won the Lottery.

“It was exciting,” he said about winning $200,000. “I didn’t know how to act.”

He still hasn’t told his wife that he matched all five Palmetto Cash 5 numbers drawn on Saturday (3, 11, 19, 27, and 35).

“She’ll probably find out,” he joked.

He bought the ticket at Punit Disha LLC in Longs, which received a commission of $2,000.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884. Because he spent the extra $1 for Power-Up, his $100,000 winnings were doubled to $200,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar