S.C. man wins $200K in Lottery, hasn’t told his wife yet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Remember when you were a kid and that feeling you got on Christmas morning? A Loris man says he got to relive that feeling as an adult when he won the Lottery.

“It was exciting,” he said about winning $200,000. “I didn’t know how to act.”

He still hasn’t told his wife that he matched all five Palmetto Cash 5 numbers drawn on Saturday (3, 11, 19, 27, and 35).

“She’ll probably find out,” he joked.

He bought the ticket at Punit Disha LLC in Longs, which received a commission of $2,000.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884. Because he spent the extra $1 for Power-Up, his $100,000 winnings were doubled to $200,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.