KENNER, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested by the Kenner Police Department in connection to a battery incident on Friday, November 10.

According to the Kenner Police Department, Thomas was arrested around 7 p.m. after they began investigating a statement from a construction worker.

Police say the worker reported that while he was working on a house in the same neighborhood as Thomas, Thomas yelled at him for parking in front of his house. The worker also stated that Thomas threatened him.

At some point, the worker began recording Thomas and the situation escalated when Thomas allegedly picked up a brick and threw it. Afterward, Thomas walked up to the victim, knocked his phone out of his hand, and shoved him, stating that he did not want to be recorded

Thomas was released from police custody that night around 10:00 p.m.

He faces misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief.