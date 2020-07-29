San Diego Zoo celebrates rhino’s first birthday

SAN DIEGO, Cali. (AP) — The San Diego Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of the first southern white rhino calf conceived through artificial insemination at the zoo.

Edward was born July 28, 2019 and was one year old on Tuesday. To celebrate, the zoo gave Edward some boxes, cardboard cutouts of rhinos and his favorite meal, hay.

Edward was joined by his mother, Amani, and a female calf, Future, also born to Amani through artificial insemination late last year.

San Diego Zoo Global hopes to use the artificial insemination technique developed on the southern white rhinos with the critically endangered northern white rhino.