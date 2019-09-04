San Francisco declares NRA a domestic terrorist organization

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization.

The resolution claims the NRA spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence.

The resolution cites the the July 28 Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting as an inspiration for adopting the resolution.

“The National Rifle Association musters its considerable wealth and organizational strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence,” the resolution stated.

The resolution also claims that through its advocacy, the NRA has armed individuals who have committed acts of terrorism.

The NRA responded to this resolution in a tweet.

In it, they claim the resolution is a stunt and “an effort to distract from the problems facing [San Francisco], such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and petty crime, to name a few.”

The statement ends by claiming the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is wasting taxpayer dollars in order to declare “law-abiding Americans domestic terrorists.”

