Sarah Jessica Parker confirms return of original ‘Hocus Pocus’ cast in Disney+ sequel

Your favorite witches are returning for the Hocus Pocus sequel.

Last week Disney+ revealed a sequel to the popular Halloween flick was in the works.

The original 1993 movie starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, witches who come back from the dead to run “amok” in Salem, Massachusetts.

On Thursday, Parker confirmed to Daily Mail that she and her co-stars will be returning for the project.

Parker posted a photo on Instagram, teasing the cast’s return.

“We have all said yes. Now we wait. X” Parker wrote in a comment on the post after a fan asked her, “any chance of a sequel?” Parker added that the original Hocus Pocus stars are now waiting for instructions on how to proceed.

The original movie was directed by Kenny Ortega from a script by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert. “Workaholics” writer Jen D’Angelo is reportedly on board to script the sequel.