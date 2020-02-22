Saturday marks 40 year anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice”

*ATTENTION AP SPORTS PHOTO DESK, EMBARGOED UNTIL 12:01AM ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2020* In this Feb. 22, 1980, photo, Team USA goaltender Jim Craig got a hug from goalie coach Warren Strelow in the moments after defeating the Soviet Union during the medal-round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Tourism is a $1.2 billion industry in the Lake Placid region, much of it still fueled by the memory of the U.S. hockey team beating the Soviet Union as the “Miracle on Ice” highlight of the 1980 Olympic Games. (Tom Sweeney/Star Tribune via AP)

LAKE PLACID, New York — As of Saturday, it’s been 40 years since the U.S. hockey team stunned the Soviet Union in the game that’s known as the “Miracle on Ice.”

The contest was a medal round game in the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. It featured a four-time defending gold medal Soviet Union team against an underdog American team.

Down 3-2 in the third period, the Americans scored two goals to overtake the Soviets and win the game. The team beat Sweden in its next game to clinch the gold medal.

The Miracle on Ice remains one of the more stunning upsets in sports history. There have been multiple movies made about the legendary game.