Scott, Rubio co-sponsor Cruz bill imposing term limits on Congress

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A group of Republican lawmakers, including Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have reintroduced legislation that would set term limits on members of Congress.

If ratified, the amendment would limit senators to two six-year terms, and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

The effort is being led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman. Cruz introduced similar legislation in 2017 and 2019.

“Every year, Congress spends billions of dollars on giveaways for the well-connected: Washington insiders get taxpayer money and members of Congress get re-elected, all while the system fails the American people,” Cruz said in a press release.

Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Todd Young, R-Ind.and Mike Braun, R-Ind. have also backed the proposal.

“Washington is more dysfunctional than ever, and I’m fighting every day to make reforms in the best interest of American families,” said Sen. Rick Scott. “Career politicians are never going to make the tough choices needed to get our nation on a successful path. They care more about politics and their next election than the future of this country. That has to end now.”

Normally, the House re-election rate is in the mid to high 90s, with rarely more than 5-10 incumbents losing their seat each election cycle.

In May 1995, the Supreme Court ruled states cannot impose term limits on either chamber of Congress. The only way to do this would be through a rare Constitutional amendment—there have only been 27 in U.S. history.