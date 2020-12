WASHINGTON — On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected the Texas-led effort to overturn the 2020 election results in four battleground states.

“The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot,” the denial said.