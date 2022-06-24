WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court of the United States struck down the Roe v. Wade decision, decided in 1973, which declared abortion to be a constitutional right.

Click here to read to opinion.

SCOTUS declared Friday morning that states can regulate abortion. The ruling upholds Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban in a case called Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (Dobbs v. Jackson for short).

The decision said, in part, “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

It also said, “Like the infamous decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, Roe was also egregiously wrong and on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided.”

The ruling came more than a month after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, indicating the court was preparing to vote in favor of overturning Roe.

Thirteen states will immediately be able to ban abortion, with another 13 poised to do so quickly for a total of 26.

Governor Greg Abbott said, “The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life.”

In Texas, abortions will only be allowed when the mother’s life is in danger or if the mother is at risk of “substantial impairment of a major bodily function.”

Prior to the Texas law, In May 2021, Lubbock voters, at the urging of Texas State Senator Charles Perry, approved proposition A, which declared abortion to be illegal. Lubbock became, at that time, the biggest city in America to approve sanctuary-city-for-the-unborn status.

This is a developing story. Please check with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.