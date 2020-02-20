Amber Alert issued for Tennessee toddler last seen by family members 2 months ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Tennessee toddler who has not been seen by family members in more than two months.

According to WCYB, the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services says 16-month-old Evelyn Boswell “was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.”

Boswell is 2′ tall and weighs 2 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her parents are reportedly involved in the investigation, however officials have not said to what extent or how.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County.



The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information regarding Boswell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.