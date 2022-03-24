DENVER (KDVR) — A large plume of smoke can be seen at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium seen from FOX31’s camera mounted atop the stands.

What the fire is consuming and what caused it are not clear at this time.

People at the stadium told FOX31 the fire began while a media tour was happening.

A media briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. and that will be streamed live above on FOX31 NOW and on air on KDVR.

FOX31 has several crews heading to the scene right now and SkyFOX is above the stadium. This is a breaking story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.