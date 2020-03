Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Friday, Steven Mnuchin, the Secretary of the Treasury, announced that Tax Day is being moved from April 15 to July 15.

According to his tweet, All taxpayers and businesses will have the additional time to file and pay without penalties or interest. He also encouraged people with refunds to go ahead and file to receive their money.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020