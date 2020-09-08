LUBBOCK, Texas — Selfless individuals will each give up nearly 10,000 hours of their time to help others – the equivalent of more than 13 months – over the course of their lifetime. A study of adults found they donate an average of three hours of their time every week to do things for others, from shopping for a neighbor to litter-picking at the local playground.

More than a third (36 percent) buy items for a food bank in their community, while three in 10 spend time with the elderly or people who feel lonely.

It also emerged the average adult does 16 things a month to help others, with raising money for charity and helping out at the local school also among some of the ways they spend their time.

The study also found 55 percent of us have given up more of our time for others than usual in the last few months, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

And of those, nearly two-thirds plan to keep doing so even when life returns to normal.

The research also found that half of all those polled said they have been touched by the kindness of others in recent months having experienced it first-hand.

And 63 percent have been inspired by the acts of kindness they’ve read about online or in the media.

A quarter of those who have given up their time during the pandemic admitted it has made them feel humbled, while 27 percent said it has put a smile on their face.

Almost three quarters (74 percent) also feel more appreciative of the many key workers who they previously took for granted.

The study, conducted via Onepoll, found that when it comes to volunteering for a good cause, 25 percent of Brits could see themselves doing work in the community such as working in a charity shop.

A further 15 percent imagine working at a homeless shelter, 25 percent envisage themselves working at a food bank, and 12 percent would enjoy helping others through a charity phone line.

But even though nearly nine in 10 say they generally go out of their way to help others, 41 percent wish they did more.

More than two-fifths think they would be able to give up more of their time if they weren’t so busy with other commitments, and 31 percent simply don’t know what to do or how to kick start the process.