Lubbock, TX – The fall is when birth rates are at their highest, so you can expect to see an increase in newborn baby pics filling your feed. But according to Facebook’s own data, it’s also the time of year when a higher number of singles update their status to “in a relationship” or “engaged” compared to the yearly average.



Drawing on a massive study from Bristol University on the health development of more than 14,000 children born during the 1990s, researchers reported in the British Medical Journal that children delivered in the autumn and winter months were nine percent more active than the average. The study’s lead author suggested to The Guardian that the timing may relate to when autumn-born children begin school: “If you’re born later in the school year, you’re likely to be smaller than your peers and that could disadvantage you in sports and other activities, such as playing,” Calum Mattocks said.



If you were born in the fall, you have a better chance of celebrating your 100th birthday than those who were born in any other season. In a 2011 study published in the Journal of Aging Research, researchers analyzed the birth months of 1,574 American centenarians and compared them to the birth months of their shorter-lived siblings. The data showed that people born between September and November were more likely to become centenarians.



The good news is a proportionately high number of us have a chance of making it to the big 1-0-0 because September is the most common birth month. Specifically, September 9th is the most common birthday for those born between 1994 and 2014. For people born between 1973 and 1999, the most common birthday is September 16th, according to The New York Times.



Source: Best Life