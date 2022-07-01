ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Several police officers have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV that a suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department described the shooting as “deadly,” without providing further details.

Earlier, Hunt told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant on Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting.”