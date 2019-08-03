1  of  2
Breaking News
ATF: Lubbock man threatened mass shooting and made false statement, now in custody Law enforcement seeking public’s help in finding missing 2-year-old child

Sex offender pretends to be police officer, pulls over off-duty cop

National
Posted: / Updated:

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — 43-year-old Thomas Kronas, of Poplar Grove, was charged with impersonating a police officer after he used flashing lights to pull over a vehicle which turned out to be driven by an off-duty cop.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, July 27th, Kronas — who is a registered sex offender — used a vehicle that resembles a police vehicle, complete with emergency lights, computer, dash cam, mounted cage, a “Caution K9 Stay Back” sticker and Illinois Police Association license plates, to pull over a vehicle in the area of Riverside Road, east of Argyle Road.

Police say Kronas left the scene and was later arrested at his residence by Boone County Deputies.

His vehicle, a dark blue 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, was also seized.

Police are asking that anyone who has been a victim of a stop by this vehicle to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144.

Kronas was charged with False Impersonation of a Police Officer and released on bond.

Police say the investigation continues and additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar