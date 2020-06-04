She stole $27,000 from an elementary school’s PTA and spent it on herself, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was appointed treasurer for a Sanger Unified elementary school’s PTA was arrested Wednesday after Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says she stole $27,000 from the PTA’s bank account.

30-year-old Sandy Rojas of Fresno was arrested on a felony charge of embezzlement. She has since been released from Fresno County Jail due to the state’s emergency zero dollar bail rule.

Deputies say they took a report from a member of staff at Lone Star Elementary School that Rojas had embezzled money. Detectives took over the investigation and say that they found evidence showing she had stolen $27,000 and spent it on personal expenses.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rojas served as Lone Star Elementary School’s PTA treasurer since July 2017. Her court date is set for Aug. 6.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Detective Rudy Tafoya on 559-600-8060.