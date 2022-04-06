ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded two employees at an industrial plant in South Carolina before taking his own life.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson.

Two people were wounded, one critically, and taken to a hospital. Sheriff Chad McBride says the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities believe the suspect was a former employee at the plant.

Additional details on the shooting weren’t immediately available.