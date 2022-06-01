FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Investigators in South Carolina say an 8-year-old boy visiting from New Hampshire has been shot and killed by a man randomly firing a gun at passing cars from woods near his house.

Authorities say Quarius Dunham died Sunday, a day after he was struck in the neck by a bullet in Florence County.

Officials say his father was driving and was struck in the leg.

Investigators say 40-year-old Charles Montgomery Allen was arrested in the woods and charged with murder.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye says Allen appeared to be high on drugs and deputies had dealt with him in the past, but investigators aren’t sure why he started shooting at cars Saturday.