Sheriff’s office: Man spiked wife’s rum with methamphetamine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has charged a man with spiking his wife’s rum with methamphetamine after she told him she wanted a divorce.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets that the woman went to a local hospital after drinking the rum and going a day without sleeping. A test showed the woman had meth in her system, and deputies filed charges against 47-year-old Michael Joseph Kirkum, including assault on a female and resisting arrest.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said the woman told deputies that the night of the incident, she had told her husband that she wanted a divorce and was in contact with a lawyer.

Kirkum is jailed with bail set at $100,000. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

