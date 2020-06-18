Shoppers to spend more to make Father’s Day special

A man walks past social distancing information in the entrance into JD Sports store on Oxford Street in London on June 18, 2020,as some non-essential retailers reopen from their coronavirus shutdown. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES — The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend $17 billion on Father’s Day this year, according to a report.

The report said that 77 percent of the shoppers they surveyed said Father’s Day is especially important because we are in a pandemic, and they want their dad to have a gift that matters.

The report showed that 41 percent of shoppers told the NRF this year’s gift had to be unique or different, and 36 percent said they wanted it to create a special memory.

According to the report, shoppers are willing to spend more for that to happen.

The NRF said each consumer will spend around $149 on Father’s Day gifts.

That’s approximately $10 more than last year.

