Sister of slain officer warns against fear, hatred

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The sister of a Federal Protective Services Officer who was shot and killed during recent protests and riots in Oakland, California, testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee on police practices and reform proposals.

Angela Underwood Jacobs, a city council member in Lancaster City, appeared before the panel as a Republican witness, providing an emotional account of how her brother, Patrick Underwood, was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a federal building as he was monitoring nearby protest over the death of George Floyd.

“Fear, hatred, ignorance and blind violence snatched the life of my brother Patrick from all of us,” Jacobs told the committee.

“Mr. Floyd’s murder was just not cruel and reprehensible, but criminal. The officers involved should be brought to justice and held accountable,” she said. “I wish that same justice for my brother Patrick.”

But Jacobs issued a warning about violent protests and the looting that accompanied some of the demonstrations over Floyd’s death, saying the country will never solve injustice “with looting, burning, destruction of property and killing in the name of justice.”

She also cautioned against those who are advocating for the “defund the police” movement, telling lawmakers that is not a solution.

“It is a ridiculous solution to proclaim that defunding police departments is a solution to… police brutality and discrimination. Because it is not a solution. It gets us nowhere as a nation,” Jacobs said.