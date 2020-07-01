Six Flags pulls all social media advertising as part of growing national movement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Six Flags over Texas announced Wednesday morning that it would be pulling all social media advertising, effective immediately.

The company said that they “strive to be thoughtful and considerate of where we place our advertising dollars to ensure that we invest in platforms devoid of hate speech and harmful content.”

There is a growing movement of large companies not advertising on Facebook for the month of July to pressure it to better handle the spread of hate speech and misinformation. Examples of companies that have pulled their ads from the social media giant include:

Ben and Jerry’s

Chobani

Coca-Cola

Denny’s

Ford

Honda

Hershey Chocolate

Patreon

North Face

Starbucks

Wingstop

While the company’s stock price has taken a hit over the past month, it is up nearly 11% for the entire year.