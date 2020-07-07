Skull found at Michigan home of man killed in Tennessee officer-involved shooting

TRENTON, Mich. (WATE) — A human skull was found at the Michigan home of a man shot and killed in East Tennessee last week, authorities say.

The remains were discovered Monday in Trenton, Michigan, by the new owners of the previous home of Mark Eberly.

Eberly was found dead after exchanging gunfire with a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy last week.

The new homeowners saw the skull in the home’s fire pit and immediately contacted police.

According to WJBK, police said Eberly moved from the Trenton residence sometime in the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Neighbors told WJBK that Eberly had nightly fires in the pit before moving away.

Investigators say the remains of only one person have been found.