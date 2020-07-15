Small businesses endure virus closure rollbacks

UNITED STATES (AP) — Small business owners in US states where the coronavirus is spiking say they’re frustrated with changing closure rules.

California Governor Gavin Newsom extended the closure of bars and indoor dining and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places.

California coronavirus cases keep rising with hospitalizations increasing 28 percent over the past two weeks, including a 20 percent increase in emergency room patients.

Businesses like Nirvana Salon in Santa Clara County were just allowed to reopen Monday after four months of closure…only to be ordered closed again two days later by Governor Newsom’s order.

Nirvana owner Lauré Chicoine says she’s frustrated and angry about what she calls confusing and conflicting state and county orders.

She says Californians are starting to go underground to get their hair cut, often in private homes, where safety protocols may not be enforced as they may be in professional salons.

Despite cases souring in neighboring Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey has resisted statewide mask mandates and considerable rollbacks to businesses operating even as cases soar in his state.

Arizona became a national coronavirus hot spot after Ducey in May relaxed stay-at-home orders and other restrictions.

Arizona has by far the nation’s highest rate of positive coronavirus tests, with more than one in four tests detecting the virus, an indication the state doesn’t have enough testing available.

Dr. Murtaza Akhter, Professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, says Governor Ducey should close more indoor businesses to stem the tide.

Ducey has closed gyms, which has not set well with some health club owners.

Mountainside Fitness, one of two health club chains in Arizona which initially defied a state order to shut down, finally closed after facing legal action.

Mountainside Fitness Founder & CEO Tom Hatten says health clubs can operate safely with increased sanitizing and social distancing and says it’s unfair other indoor businesses, like liquor stores, can remain open.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.