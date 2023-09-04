(KTLA) – After years of battling health problems, loved ones of longtime Smash Mouth front man, Steve Harwell, are saying their farewells to the singer, who is currently in hospice care at his home, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Harwell’s manager told TMZ that the 56-year-old singer has suffered from alcohol abuse for years and that he has reached the final stages of liver failure, which he had recently been receiving treatment for.

The representative also said Harwell “likely only has a week or so to live,” according to TMZ.

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth during World Premiere of “The Cat In The Hat” at Universal Studios Cinemas in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

“Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time,” band manager Robert Hayes told the Washington Post. “We would hope people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Smash Mouth formed in the 1990s and had several hits in the early 2000s, including “All Star,” “Walkin on the Sun,” and a cover of “I’m a Believer.” Both “All Star” and “I’m a Believer” were featured on the soundtrack of the movie “Shrek.”

The news about Harwell’s health comes after reports of the singer being disoriented on stage during a live performance two years ago where, according to TMZ, he was yelling at the audience and slurring his words.

At the time, sources told the tabloid outlet that Harwell had been diagnosed with several serious medical conditions. People reported in 2016 that Harwell had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood.

Harwell retired from the band in 2021 to focus on his health.