Snack-loving raccoon caught red-handed breaking into Florida school’s vending machine

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A raccoon in Florida had no time to wait for scraps.

Students at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona spotted the animal rummaging through the school’s vending machine. But his snack time was interrupted once law enforcement arrived at the scene.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on social media, showing the critter on top of some packs of Welch’s Fruit Snacks.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook.

The post did not mention whether the critter is facing charges.

“So, if I select 401, do I get to keep the snack bandit?” commented Cheryl Newcomb.

“A dollar says he’ll be back soon,” said Ric Boden.