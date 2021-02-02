SpaceX launches SN9 prototype from Boca Chica after squabble with FAA

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KXAN) — SpaceX launched its SN9 prototype rocket after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Boca Chica in southern Texas.

The long-awaited launch was supposed to happen Jan. 25 and then the next day, but both were scrubbed due to Federal Aviation Administration regulations. The FAA said SpaceX had not submitted the proper paperwork to be cleared to launch. SpaceX’s approval came late Monday night, but that didn’t stop SpaceX’s Elon Musk from sounding off about the FAA on Twitter.

Unlike its aircraft division, which is fine, the FAA space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure.



Their rules are meant for a handful of expendable launches per year from a few government facilities. Under those rules, humanity will never get to Mars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

SN9 exploded on impact when trying to land, footage of the launch shows.

In December, the SN8 prototype also exploded on impact following what was characterized as a successful launch. These prototypes are unmanned, and SN9 is only supposed to travel about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) in the air.

Residents in and around Boca Chica have been evacuated for the launch.