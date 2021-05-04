SpaceX SN15 test launch may take place Tuesday

SpaceX wants to fill in wetlands near its South Texas launch facility. The company’s vast complex includes sand dunes near Boca Chica Beach where sea turtles nest. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Boca Chica, Texas (KVEO)—Tuesday may be the day for a launch of Space X’s newest Starship.

After four test flights of Space X’s next-generation rocket prototype, CEO Elon Musk is skipping ahead to SN15, which is a new version.

According to Musk, SpaceX has flown prototypes SN8 and SN11 at high altitudes and has long intended to incorporate “significant enhancements” into SN15.

SN15 could launch anytime Tuesday from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, or not at all.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website, there is a window for launch on Tuesday or Wednesday.