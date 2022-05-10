ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Sunday after deputies said she decided to fight dirty — literally.

According to an affidavit, Christine Marie Terman became upset with a man after his chicken pooped on her back patio.

Pinellas County deputies said in response, Terman got a bucket of urine from her bathroom, walked onto the patio, and threw the bucket of urine on the man.

The affidavit said the bucket ended up hitting the man in the face, injuring him.

After being read her rights, Terman admitted to throwing the urine on the man, according to deputies.