Starbucks to not allow personal cups due to coronavirus fears

SEATTLE — Starbucks announced Wednesday that they will temporarily stop the use of personal cups in their stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement was made in an open letter by executive vice president Rossann Williams and included other steps the international coffee brewer plans to take amid the outbreak.

Starbucks said they are taking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and have increased cleaning and sanitizing in all stores to prevent the spread of germs.

Starbucks said they’ll still honor the 10-cent discount for personal cups, however.