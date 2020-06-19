State department official quits over Trump race response

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: Protesters rally near Lafayette Park on June 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protesters rallied to mark two weeks after law enforcement cleared protesters from the area just prior to President Donald Trump’s photo-op at a church. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — One of the highest-ranking black women working for the president resigned Thursday over his response to Black Lives Matter protests.

Mary Elizabeth Taylor said President Trump’s words and actions cut sharply against her core values and convictions.

Taylor has served as Assistant Secretary of State for legislative affairs in the Trump administration since 2018.

The Washington Post obtained a copy of her five-paragraph long resignation letter. In it, Taylor objects to the president’s divisive comments surrounding racial injustice and black Americans.

There has been no comment from the White House.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.