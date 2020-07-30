Stimulus recipient worries checks may soon end

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (AP) — Estasha Goodwin was forced to close her San Francisco salon in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She’s been trying to make ends meet by painting artificial nails and mailing them to her clients.

It’s the only income for the single mother aside from unemployment benefits and the extra $600 a week from the federal government that she relies on to pay rent and keep food on the table.

Unless Congress passes a new bill continuing the payments, they are set to end on Friday.

It is the last major source of economic help from the $2 trillion relief package that Congress approved in March.

A small business lending program and one-time $1,200 payment have also largely run their course.

With aid ending, nearly 30 million unemployed people could struggle to pay rent, utilities or other bills, and economists worry that overall consumer spending will drop, adding another economic blow.

The economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter, when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to nearly 15%.

The government’s estimate of the second-quarter fall in the gross domestic product was the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1947.

In a sign of how weakened the job market remains, more than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

It was the 19th straight week that more than 1 million people have applied for jobless aid.

If she loses her weekly federal stimulus check, Goodwin says she may be forced to move from the expensive Bay Area, where she says she’s spent years building up a loyal customer base.

She’s also trying to support her 18-year-old daughter, who took a job in retail to help her mother pay bills, before she starts college this fall.

Goodwin says she wants to work and hopes her salon can reopen soon, but only when it’s safe.