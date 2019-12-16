Stray, malnourished dog finds a forever home after walking into house

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A family in Philadelphia unexpectedly added a new member when a stray dog walked into their home malnourished and desperately looking for shelter.

According to KYW, security video shows the dog walking inside their home at 3:15 Saturday morning.

Jack Jokinen told KYW he was alarmed at first when he found the dog.

“There was just a puppy in the first floor of our house with all the windows closed and locked and the front door closed and locked, the back door closed and locked,” Jokinen said.

A neighbor noticed the front door was open, went up to it and yelled to see if anyone was inside. The neighbor then closed the door, which locked the dog inside Jokinen’s home.

Jokinen thinks he didn’t close the door properly and the wind blew it open.

The family already has a dog named George and a one-month-old baby, but they say they’re happy to welcome in a new member, who they named Suzy.

“She’s getting a good meal. She’s getting water. She’s getting cuddles and a soft bed and a loving environment. At a minimum, that’s what we can give her,” Jokinen told KYW.

Jokinen said they took Suzy to a vet, “She’s nine years old. We’re going to give her a dignified end of her life.”

KYW reports that Suzy has several ailments already costing the family about $1,000.